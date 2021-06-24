Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SONYTV Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor gets teary-eyed after contestants pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor | VIDEO

Super Dancer Chapter 4 is one of the much-loved shows of recent times. Every now and then, the makers introduce a new twist in order to keep the fan-following going. This time veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was invited to the show and all the contestants put up phenomenal acts and impressed the judges including Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. Not only this, but all of them paid a beautiful tribute to late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and left Neetu emotional. In the promo that has been shared on the official Instagram handle, the participants can be seen performing on the couple's chartbuster hits that impress the actress and leaves her teary-eyed.

Contestant Saumit and super guru Vaibhav presented an energetic dance performance on a song from one of Neetu Kapoor's all-time popular movies - Yaarana - as the two projected the friendship between a child and a panther. The performance included many memorable moments that drew positive feedback from all of the judges.

Neetu Kapoor was quite speechless by this performance and couldn’t believe the way Saumit performed those amazing moves at such a young age. Neetu Kapoor recounted anecdotes about Rishi Kapoor and their friendship with R.D Burman after learning that Saumit is the show's chota Burman. She said “We would go to Burmanji's house, there would be a new tune which he would compose for Rishiji to listen to, only for him to reject it,” she reflected. “He would later come to regret it when the song became a hit.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also appreciated Vaibhav for his superb choreography. “You have an eye for detailing, and you have used the stage very well. It was no less than a Broadway musical,” she said. The cherry on top was when Neetu Kapoor asked Saumit to teach her his signature Vathi-coming step. Everyone, notably the judges, were taken aback by her enthusiasm while dancing to the song.

The promo also showed a contestant who happens to be Ranbir Kapoor's fan gifting Neetu a collage featuring herself and the 'Barfi' actor. This surprised Neetu who later surprised the fan by calling her son from the set and getting him to talk to her. Watch few promos of the upcoming episodes:

Meanwhile, Neetu has been quite active on Instagram where she herself is sharing selfies revealing her excitement for the show.

Before Super Dancer, Neetu was welcomed by Indian Idol 12 where she got emotional when fans crooned Rishi Kapoor's songs. She even spoke about her relationship with late husband during the course of the show. Not only this but the judge Neha Kakkar was presented a shagun ka lifafa by the veteran actress as a token of love for getting married.

For those unversed, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after fighting a long battle with leukaemia.