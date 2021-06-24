Anupam Kher was 'funnily heartbroken' when a man in Himachal Pradesh failed to recognize him | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher was 'funnily heartbroken' when man in Himachal Pradesh failed to recognize him | VIDEO

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher headed off to his home in Shimla after a gap of two years with his mother Dulari Kher a few days ago. He has been constantly sharing pictures and videos of what he was up to on his social media. On Wednesday he informed fans about the fact that he will be returning to Mumbai leaving his mother behind. Well, that was not all! Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor treated fans with a hilarious video featuring a Himachal Pradesh resident who refused to recognize the actor. Kher, in the video, asks the person if he knows his name and also removed his mask so that the man could see him properly. To his surprise, he denied and gave the actor a 'reality check.'

Sharing the video, Kher wrote, "Reality Check. I always proudly announce to the world that I have done 518 films. And I presume that everybody (at least in India) knows me. But #GyanChand ji very innocently shattered my confidence. He had no idea who I was. It was funnily heartbreaking and yet beautifully refreshing! Thank you, my friend for helping me keep my feet on ground! #KuchBhiHoDSaktaHai #LifeIsBeautiful #Innocence #Hilarious."

Have a look at the same here:

Previously, he shared a video of his aged mother trying to hide her emotions while saying goodbye to him. The 'Saransh' actor wrote, "The most difficult thing in the world is to say bye to mom. She is staying back in Shimla while I travel to Mumbai. We spent some quality time with each other. She told me some more amazing stories of our earlier days in this city. The easiest thing in the world is to make parents happy. And the blessings one gets are endless."

He even posted a video clip from lush Mashobra valley that shows him taking aim as he tries archery for the first time. "I know I am little away from bullseye but it was great fun trying out archery for the first time in my life. It took me more than half an hour to get the posture right," he wrote alongside the video.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in the films like "Happy Birthday", "The Last Show", "Mungilal Rocks" and "The Kashmir Files".