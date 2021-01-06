Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGH Sushant Singh to play a detective in new crime show

Actor Sushant Singh, popular for hosting the crime show Savdhaan India, will be seen playing a detective in a new digital crime series. The interactive crime fiction series, "Kaun? Who Did It?", features Sushant as Adi, an ex-cop turned private detective. He is not a huge fan of the police force, has a brace on his leg and uses a walking stick. Seen playing his partner-in-solving-crime, will be actress Samvedna Suwalka. She portrays a gritty assistant police inspector.

"We conceptualised, shot and delivered this show in the lockdown and it's heartening to begin this year with its release. Umesh Bist (show-runner) and Sunjoy Shekhar (writer) ensured that the content is cleverly planned within the limitations of lockdown without compromising on the much-loved flavour of a crime thriller," said Guneet Monga, CEO, Sikhya Entertainment.

Every episode will feature a murder case, giving the audience the opportunity to don the detective's hat and win prizes.

The show will be live on Flipkart App, starting January 9.

"'Kaun? Who did it?' is built on people's increasing fascination for shows with an element of ‘guessing' and the innate urge to unravel a mystery. This show will provide the thrill of visceral entertainment and the rush of decoding a secret before the protagonist does," said Prakash Sikaria, Vice-President (Growth and Monetisation) at Flipkart.