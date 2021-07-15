Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ARADHANASHARMA Splitsvilla 12 fame Aradhana Sharma reveals her horrific casting couch encounter

Reality shows like Bigg Boss, Roadies, Splitsvilla, etc undoubtedly helps the contestants in amping up their careers. Where some go forward doing daily soaps, music videos, many even get a chance to try their hand in acting in films. One amongst those was Aradhana Sharma who rose to fame with her stint in Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha's dating-reality show Splitsvilla 12. Her fan following rose to great extent and soon she got a chance to play a cameo role in the popular sitcom of the Television-- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Well, in a recent interview with a portal, she opened up about the difficulties and criticisms that came in her way. Not only this, but she even spilled beans on a horrific casting couch incident.

Speaking to TOI, Aradhana revealed that one of the casting agent made inappropriate advances on her that scarred her so much so that she could not tell anyone about it. Recalling the incident, Aradhana said, "An incident did happen to me and I can never forget it in my entire life. It happened four-five years back. I was studying in Pune then. It happened in my home town Ranchi. There was a person, who was doing casting in Mumbai. I was doing modelling assignments in Pune and hence was a bit known.

ALSO READ: #Dishul Wedding: Inside pics, videos from Disha Parmar's Haldi ceremony go viral. Seen yet?

I went to Ranchi as he said he is casting for some role. We were doing script reading in a room and he was trying to touch me. I couldn’t figure out what was happening. I just remember pushing him, opening the door and running away. I couldn’t share this to anyone for a few days. It was a love scene reading script. It was very bad."

She further opened up about how she started having trusting issues that made her uncomfortable even with her father. She said, " I was 19/20 years old then. I couldn’t let anyone touch me. I used to feel so bad. It was a very bad experience for me. My mother and I wanted to confront him but then our family members stopped."

ALSO READ: Is 'Mohabbatein' fame Kim Sharma dating tennis player Leander Paes? Romantic pics from Goa spark rumours

She even shared another horrific incident and said, "We send our portfolios to various casting agencies and one of them was looking for a ‘pretty, beautiful lead’ role. So I told the casting agent to forward my portfolio and he said, ‘I have written here pretty but you are not pretty’. These were his words. He told me I don’t fit in ‘pretty and beautiful’ and will give roles which will fit me.

I was also called a ‘she-male’ because of my body. I am really into fitness and had learnt martial arts too. So people would say I look ‘mardaana’. I also get body-shamed a lot."