#Dishul Wedding: Inside pics, videos from Disha Parmar's Haldi ceremony go viral. Seen yet?

The couple just yesterday on July 14 had their Mehendi ceremony and today was the day when they were applied Haldi (turmeric) on their faces, arms and legs. Various social media fanpages are filled with inside glimpses from the event that have gone viral. In the trending photos, the bride-to-be can be seen dressed up in a yellow coloured dress with Haldi on her face. She poses with her friends and plays with rose petals in some of the video clips showcasing how happy she is.

Rahul and Disha's Mehendi ceremony was one crazy night as the two lovebirds enjoyed and looked stunning in their traditional attires. On one hand where Disha opted for a beautiful magenta and mint green sharara set, Rahul, on the other, kept it simple and wore a matching mint green kurta pyjama.

Check out some of their photos from their Haldi ceremony:

Rahul shared a video on his official handle from their Mehendi ceremony in which he can be seen holding Disha's henna-clad hands as 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' song plays in the background. He wrote, "Mehendi laga ke rakhna @dishaparmar .. lene tujhe o gori aa gaye hain tere sajna!"

Meamwhile, Disha shared a boomerang and a few pictures and captioned them, "With my Handsome दूल्हा @rahulvaidyarkv."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announced the date of their wedding last week through a social media post. It read, "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness."

Their reunion became one of the much-awaited events ever since the singer proposed to his lady-love during the course of Bigg Boss 14 last year. He went down on his knees wearing a T-shirt that had 'Marry Me?' written on it.