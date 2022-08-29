Shilpa Shinde rings in her 45th birthday on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 | See photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA_SHINDE_OFFICIAL Shilpa Shinde rings in her 45th birthday in style

Shilpa Shinde had a blast on her birthday on the sets of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which is back for its 10th season. Shinde, who rose to notoriety with her portrayal as Angoori in &TV's Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, is one of the most famous faces in the telly town. The actress, who turned a year older on Sunday, took to social media and shared glimpses of her birthday celebration.

Shinde recently marked her 45th birthday and celebrated with the contestants of the dance reality show. She took to social media, giving fans a sneak peak of the celebration, where she can be seen having the time of her life with Akash Thapa, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Zorawar Kalra, Nishchal Sharma, and others. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a black outfit. Sharing the post, she wrote, "It's one of the best birthday celebration with my loved ones. Thanks a lot guys for your love, I will forever cherish these memories"

As soon as Shilpa shared the post, celebs from the showbiz took to comment section and wished the actress. Fans also flocked to the comment section to wish the actress. To note, Shilpa Shinde is making her return to the small screen after a long time with Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10. Fans were ecstatic when she announced her participation in the show.

Recently, while talking to the Times of India, the actress opened up about her participation in the dance reality show. She said she loves dancing even though she hasn’t learnt it professionally. She stressed that she was scared and nervous. She further went on to say that she feels that everything will be difficult for her in this show. She sees young kids dancing so well on reality shows and often wonders how they do that. However, she believes that she will learn with full honesty and hopes people don’t compare her with others. "I will have my own journey in the show," she signs off.

DON'T MISS

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday recreate Indian team's 'Kala chashma' after India defeats Pak​

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor film suffers at ticket windows

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer maintains pace; performs well in Hindi market

Latest Entertainment News