Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer maintains pace; performs well in Hindi market

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film is performing well in Hindi market. The mythological drama is garnering both numbers and acclaim. Karthikeya 2 jumped manifolds from its opening day collection of mere Rs 7 lakh in the Hindi belt. After spending 15 days in theatres, the film is now among the Top Hindi grossers of 2022. The total collection of the Karthikeya 2 Hindi stands at Rs 20.11 crore. On the other hand, the Telugu film earned thrice in its second week as compared to the first one.

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Report

According to Trade reports, "Karthikeya 2 performed well on its first 15 days at the box office and earned roughly Rs 66.02 crore India net. It earned Rs 4.20 crore India net on its sixteenth day for all languages (early estimates)."

Simultaneously, the numbers in the international market were encouraging too. Globally, it has crossed the milestone of Rs 100 crores. Recently, Nikhil and the entire team of Karthikeya 2 went to the Kurnool exhibition ground to celebrate the global box office success. ALSO READ: Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer affected by Ind Vs Pak match

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 was released on a Saturday (August 13) and benefited from the long independence day week. Andhra Box Office stated, "Nobody in their wildest dreams would have imagined Karthikeya 2 ending as the Biggest Grosser of August for Tollywood!"

Ram Charan congratulates Karthikeya 2 team

As Nikhil Siddhartha starrer continues to rule the box office, Ram Charan congratulated the team and stated that a good film like Karthikeya 2 always brings back glory to theatres.

The RRR actor showered love and praise on Anupam Kher, Nikhil Siddhartha and the entire team of Karthikeya 2. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, "Good films always bring back glory to theatres! Congratulations to the entire team on the massive success of #karthikeya2 @AnupamPkher @actor_Nikhil @anupamahere @chandoomondeti @AAArtsOfficial @AbhishekOfficl @peoplemediafcy (sic)."

About Karthikeya 2

It is a sequel to Mondeti's 2014 film Karthikeya. The film, featuring actor Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, is a mystery thriller about a search for secrets buried beneath the sea near Dwaraka. The film also stars Anupam Kher.

Nikhil, Anupama, and actor Srinivas Reddy are on a mission to uncover a mystery, with their journey taking them across the soaring sea. Karthikeya 2 was originally scheduled to be released on July 22. However, the release of the film was postponed and eventually, it hit theaters on August 13 to rave reviews from the critics and the audience.

Latest Entertainment News