Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday recreate Indian team's 'Kala chashma' after India defeats Pak

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANANYA PANDAY Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday recreate 'Kala chashma'

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: After India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, social media was flooded with posts hailing men in blue. The entire nation is celebrating India's remarkable win against Pakistan in their first match at the Asia Cup 2022. Expressing their excitement over the same, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday celebrated in a unique style.

Ananya Panday's Instagram Post

Ananya Panday, who is teaming up for 'Dream Girl 2' with Ayushmann Khurrana, was seen celebrating team India’s win with a fun reel. The actress dropped a video in which the duo along with Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee were seen grooving to the song 'Kala Chashma', quite like the Indian team did after completing a successful tour of Zimbabwe by sweeping the three-match ODI series owing to a thrilling win in the final match, a few days ago.

Ananya and Ayushmann posted the reel. While sharing the video, they wrote, "Jeet gaya India!!!!" As soon as they posted the video, scores of fans, chimed into the comments section and showered love on the video. Aparshakti Khurana commented, "Hahaha bestttt!!!!!"

Ananya and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in 'Dream Girl 2'. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Dream Girl' was released in 2019. It starred Ayushmann and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.

Apart from this, Ayushmann will be next seen in 'An Action Hero' directed by Anirudh Iyer. The film will mark Ayushmann's entry into the action genre. Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat which is slated to release on December 2. He also has Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G'. On the other hand, Ananya, was recently seen in Liger co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. It is for the first time that Bollywood actress Ananya is working with a director and actors from the South Indian film industry. Next, she will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Latest Entertainment News