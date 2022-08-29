Twitter praises Team India with special memes, calls Hardik Pandya 'coolest' after big win over Pak

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAKHYAHARI/@CHUNARA007 Twitter praises Hardik Pandya

India vs Pakistan: In a nail-biting encounter between the Men in Blue and the neighbouring challengers Pakistan, India registered its maiden victory at their opening match in Dubai at the T20 Asia Cup on Sunday. Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl. The crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling clash by five wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance took India to a thrilling five-wicket win. He ended with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs while restricting Pakistan to 147 in 19.5 overs. Maintaining his cool, Pandya's gestured Dinesh Karthik that he had things under control and later finished off in style with a gigantic six in the last over bowled by spinner Mohammed Nawaz.

Following this, tweeple hailed Pandya for his incredible efforts to make India register a huge win against Pakistan. ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan & others celebrate India’s win against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

In the 18th over equation for the win went down to 32 runs needed in 18 balls. Jadeja smashed a four and a six in the 18th over of the innings. In the 19th over Pandya smashed three boundaries and took India to near the win as they needed seven runs in six balls.

