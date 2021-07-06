Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shilpa Shetty wishes Super Dancer 3 co-judge Geeta Maa on her birthday

"Super Dancer Chapter 4" judge Geeta Kapur, fondly known as Geeta Maa by fans, celebrated her birthday on Monday. Co-judge Shilpa Shetty shared birthday wishes saying Geeta was one of the warmest people she knew.

"Geeta is one of the warmest people I know. She mothers everyone and that makes her connect to anyone, young or old. Her dedication towards her craft and words are inspiring for these young kids. I feel blessed to have her on the panel and in my life," said Shilpa.

"It is her birthday today, and I wish her all the happiness in the world. For me and for all of us, Geeta is stupendo-fantabulously-fantasmagorical-magical in every way, Shilpa added.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

On the Bollywood front, Shilpa was last seen in the film "Apne" in 2007. She makes her comeback in films with "Hungama 2". Directed by Priyadarshan, the film casts Shilpa and Meezaan with Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. The film will be released on July 23 on OTT.

Shilpa's other upcoming film is director Sabbir Khan's "Nikamma", alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.