Sheezan Khan remembers Tunisha Sharma, pens heartfelt poem for late actress| See Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEEZANKHAN Sheezan Khan took to Instagram and shared a throwback video with Tunisha Sharma

Sheezan Khan of 'Ali Baba', who was detained by Mumbai police on suspicion of aiding suicide following the passing of late actress Tunisha Sharma, was given bail last month. He paid tribute to Tunisha Sharma in his first Instagram post following his release from custody. He uploaded a video on his social media that featured a collection of videos with Tunisha. Sheezan also wrote a Hindi poem. On December 24, Tunisha was discovered deceased on the "Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" sets.

Sheezan posted a throwback film of the late actress reminiscing about their heyday on the show's sets.

Take a look at the video

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Nazar 2 actor shared a throwback video in which he was seen having a sun fun time with Tunisha Sharma, on and off shooting. Along with the video, he wrote a poem for the late actress and captioned it, "For mine and only TUNNI".

Tunisha Sharma’s death case

On December 24, 2022, Tunisha was found dead on the "Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" sets. Sheezan was accused of aiding suicide by Tunisha's mother. Sheezan was granted bail on March 4. According to reports, Sheezan and Tunisha were dating, and according to Sheezan's mother, their separation caused Tunisha to kill herself. According to Sheezan's family, Tunisha was depressed, and they made every effort to help her.

Also Read: Tunisha Sharma's uncle mocks Sheezan Khan's family for celebrating his release: 'he has returned after a jung'

Also Read: Sheezan Khan's FIRST post after his jail release in Tunisha Sharma case is about family love

Also Read: Sheezan Khan claims 'Tunisha Sharma would have fought for me' after 70 days of jail

Latest Entertainment News