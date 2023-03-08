Tunisha Sharma's uncle mocks Sheezan Khan's family for celebrating his release; 'he has returned after a jung'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUNISHASHARMA Tunisha Sharma's uncle mocks Sheezan Khan's family

Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul actor Sheezan Khan finally walked out of Thane Central Jail on Sunday, March 5. He was arrested a day after his co-star Tunisha Sharma committed suicide. The actor was taken into custody on December 26 after the late actress' mother filed a complaint of abetment to suicide. The actor was lodged in jail under judicial custody for almost two and a half months. After the actor was granted bail, his family shared a happy picture with him.

Sheezan appeared happy in the photo as he posed with Shafaq, Falaq, their mother, and their pet dog. Shafaq shared the picture with the caption, "Shukaran sukoon.Thank you each and everyone who supported us and prayed for us#sheezankhanfamily #khansfamily."

Check out the picture:

In a conversation with Times of India, Tunisha’s uncle, Pawan Sharma, talked about their family rejoicing Sheezan's release and said, ‘These guys are celebrating as if he has returned after a jung. If he was in jail for 70 days, there must be something that made the law authorities hold him back for so long.’

Sheezan was granted bail on Rs 1 lakh surety bond by Vasai court. Also, he is asked to submit his passport. District Judge RD Deshpande hear the bail application. Along with this, Sheezan has been asked not to tamper with the evidence related to the case.

The actor's mother, both sisters, brother and maternal uncle were present at Vasai Court. They expressed joy and satisfaction after Sheezan got bail. They thanked fans and the media for their support.

For the unversed, Tunisha (21) was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra on December 24, 2022.

