Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are all smiles & 'colorful' in this Aww-dorable Holi photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are all smiles & 'colorful'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adored couples in the tinsel town. The couple is having their second Holi celebration at home with their family members. They have now revealed a glimpse of their colourful party, which has followers drooling over them.

On Tuesday, Katrina shared two images from their Holi celebration on her Instagram page. The first photograph was taken on their home's balcony. Katrina was seen smiling while wrapping her arms around Vicky Kaushal. The Masaan actor took the following picture, which was all about family as Isabelle, Sham, and Veena joined the couple.

Speaking about the look, Vicky wore a white kurta that was heavily coloured, while the actress wore a yellow outfit. He wore sunglasses and a colourful bandana as well. Isabella, who was wearing a white t-shirt, was photobombing them in the background.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, after dating for a few years. Before getting married, the couple kept their relationship under wraps. However, now that they are a happy married couple, the duo has been very vocal about their relationship and life after marriage.

Speaking about D-day, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared the pictures from their fairytale Jodhpur wedding on December 9 on their official social media handles and it broke the internet. Sharing the breathtaking pictures, they captioned it, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." The posts were jammed with likes and congratulatory wishes in no time.

Also read: Vidya Balan sets the internet on fire with Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot; netizens call it 'the dirty picture'

Also read: Malayalam actor Bala admitted to hospital in Kochi due to a liver disease

Latest Entertainment News