Malayalam actor Bala admitted to hospital in Kochi due to a liver disease

Actor Bala, a well-known figure in the Malayalam cinema industry, is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Kochi for a liver ailment. According to reports, the actor went to the hospital a week ago to consult with the doctors, and they recommended a liver transplant.

According to sources, he has been receiving treatment for the condition for some time. His wife and family are already with him. His brother, director Siva, is going to land in Kochi today, March 7. Numerous Malayalam film industry personalities enquired about his health.

Earlier in an interview, Bala opened up about a mistake he made 12 years ago. He said. "I pray that no one goes through what I went through. I made a mistake 12 years ago. I didn’t listen to what my father said that day. Later, God corrected me and I still didn’t learn. I can’t reveal the mistake but knowingly or unknowingly, I still feel guilty about it even today. Now, my commitment is to God alone."

Producer N.M Badusha shared a note on his Facebook page. He wrote, “Unni Mukundan, me, Vishnu Mohan, Swaraj and Vipin came to Amrita hospital today and visited actor Bala. Bala has spoken to everyone. There are no other issues currently. The doctor will inform me with more details later.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bala was last seen in Shefeekkinte Santhosham. The film was directed and written by Anu Pandalam. It was released in 2022. Before this, the actor was seen in the Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. The action-drama was released in 2021. Bala is now working on movies such as Bilal and Sthalam.

