Vidya Balan sets the internet on fire with Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot; netizens call it 'the dirty picture'

Vidya Balan seems to have recreated her 'Dirty Picture' with Dabboo Ratnani's latest photoshoot. The actress has set the internet on fire with her bold poses this time. The National Award-winning actress is not seen wearing any clothes and covering her entire body with just a newspaper in the picture that has spread like wildfire on the internet. Vidya Balan is often seen in sarees and ethnic clothes but this time her hot and sizzling looks have left the internet divided.

The ace photographer, Dabboo Ratnani took to his Instagram handle to share the sizzling photos of the actress. But the post became fodder to the trolls and they started calling the viral photo 'the dirty picture'. For the unversed, The Dirty Picture was the name of the Vidya Balan film in which her character was based on Silk Smitha, a popular actress known for her erotic roles in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and a few Hindi films as well in the 1980s. Vidya won the National Film Award for her terrific performance in the 2011 Milan Luthria directorial.

However, as much as the movie was appreciated by the internet, these photos have fumed the netizens. One of the users commented, "IAS ki preparation kr rhi hai ma'am sayad.. Studies ke pressure me kapde miss hona aam baat hai (Maybe she is preparing for IAS. It is common to miss clothes under the pressure of studies)", while another added, "That's why these people are actors but not a role model or heroes." Daily toilet mein subah aisha hi pose mein rehta hu mein, bina kapde aur paper ke saath (In the toilet in the morning daily, I stand in this position, without clothes and paper)", joked another netizen, while another comment read, "Aaj pehli baar newspaper padhne ka man ho raha hai (Today, I feel like reading the newspaper for the first time)".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in the Hindi thriller drama Jalsa along with Shefali Shah. The Suresh Trivedi directorial, which received tremendous reviews, was a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022.

