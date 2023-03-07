Crash Landing on You to Happiness: Top 5 Korean dramas that are a must watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Top 5 Korean dramas

K-dramas have become immensely popular among the youth who thinks that K-dramas have actually redefined the meaning of love and also the way one should express love towards their partner. Not only this, the intense storyline and natural humour have also played a large part in booming the popularity of K-dramas. Here's a list of the 10 top K-dramas that are a must-watch.

1. Crash Landing on you

The rom-com revolves around the story of a South Korean heiress whose one wrong turn leads her into the arms of a man she never dreamed she'd fall for. The drama is a must-watch if you love romantic stories. Making you laugh occasionally, it hooks the viewers from the first episode itself and the chemistry between the leads will definitely melt your heart.

3. Happiness

If you are a fan of horror-thriller dramas, Happiness is the perfect suit for you. Contradicting the title, the drama revolves around the story of the residents of a high-rise building fighting for survival when a deadly disease breaks out and turns infected into blood-lusting zombies. The series is a bag full of emotions and might make you cry a little too. The K-drama has only 1 season with 12 episodes with a duration of 1 hour each.

3. Business Proposal

If you are looking for a nice time of laughter along with a good love story, then Business Proposal is a must-watch. The drama is available on Netflix and has a total of 12 episodes. The plotline reads, "In disguise as her friend, Ha-ri shows up on a blind date to scare away her friend's prospective suitor. However, plans go awry when he turns out to be Ha-ri's CEO and he makes a proposal".

4. Cafe Minamdang

This K-drama is based on a web novel titled Minamdang: Case note by Jung Jae- Ha. It's a mixture of mystery, comedy, and romance. It tells the story of a suspicious cafe named Minamdang and its customers. The series has 18 episodes and the suspense and chemistry between the leads will keep you hooked.

5. Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Looking for a drama that soothes your heart but at the same time makes you cry your heart out? Well if yes, then Twenty-Five Twenty-One should be on your list. The story revolves around a teenager who has big ambitions and she finds a hardworking man in the process who seeks to rebuild his life. The love story between the two will be a treat to watch.

