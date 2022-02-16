Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/INSTA-BIGB 'Meri life hi khatam kar di,' says Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar about Amitabh Bachchan | WATCH

The first season of Shark Tank India finally came to an end this month. The popular business reality show happens to be an Indian adaptation of the American Shark Tank where budding entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to the sharks or entrepreneurs and see investment. One amongst the judges was Namita Thapar, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals who received love not just for her appearance but also for her 'I'm out' statement after the pitches. She along with the others graced Kapil Sharma-hosted 'The Kapil Sharma Show' recently. Various videos from the episode have been going viral on the internet in which Namita can be seen talking about her favourite actor Amitabh Bachchan.

In the viral clip, Kapil can be seen asking her, "Aap Bachchan saab ke fan hai, jab unhone aapki daulat dekhi, woh aapke fan ho gaye honge." To this Namita said that the megastar has set the bar so high that it has become impossible for her to find someone else. She said with a laugh, "Bachchan saab ne toh poori meri life hi khatam kar di hai. Unke baad koi doosra pasand hi nahi aaya. It’s such a tragedy."

Have a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Vineeta while making a comment at Anupam said that he almost sounds like Big B on Shark Tank India. Kapil responds to the same and asks him to say a line. To this Anupam said, "Woh natural hai. Aapko nahi lagta hai." The comedian observed how he was sitting in 'Agneepath style.'

Coming back to Namita, she invested Rs 10 core in 25 business proposals that came in the show. She wrote, “The entire shoot ended by December 12, 2021, and the show launched on December 20. I saw around 170 pitches and invested Rs 10 crore in 25 companies that touched my heart. I invested Rs 7 crore during the show and Rs 3 crore post the show in deals I had lost out on and in a few existing deals to increase my stake.”

Talking about Shark Tank India judges, it included - Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics), Aman Gupta (boAt), Ghazal Alagh (MamaEarth) and Peyush Bansal (Lenskart).