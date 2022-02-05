Shark Tank India comes to end; Anupam Mittal hosts after party with all '7 sharks, 7 spouses' | INSIDE PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMITA THAPAR Shark Tank India's first season commenced on television in December 2021.

After garnering much appreciation and love from the viewers, the first season of Shark Tank India aired its last episode on Friday. The show did not just become a sensation on TV but also gathered a lot of attention on social media platforms. With the season closing its curtains, Anupam Mittal hosted an after-party for the sharks aka judges of the show and their spouses. He took to his Instagram and shared a live video from the party where he introduced everyone. He captioned the video, "Last episode."

The video featured Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar, her husband Vikas Thapar, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal and his wife Nimisha Bansal, and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh along with her husband Varun Alagh. BoAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta was not spotted in the clip but his wife Priya Dagar made an appearance in the clip.

Anupam also posted pictures from the shoot of the last episode of the show. Sharing a series of pictures, the Shaadi.com CEO wrote, "As we get together for the last episode of #sharktankindia with all the sharks and the crew, here is a hat tip to the unsung heroes who made it happen. This was no less a feat than creating a unicorn in less than a year so take a bow. Your Passion, perseverance, and drive for perfection has paid off. Indian TV badal gaya!"

Ashneer Grover also took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his fellow sharks. He captioned the image, "It's a wrap to an amazing journey @sharktank.india Season 1. Thanks everyone !"

Host Rannvijay Singha also shared a picture with Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Aman Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta. Rannvijay wrote, “#sharktankindia season 1 has finished and what a season it’s been! Everyday we learnt something new and everyday was inspiring! #grateful."

Peyush's wife Nidhi also shared a photo with the caption, “Awesome times… so much work ahead! Badalte Bharat ki nayi tasveer (New image of an evolving India).”

Shark Tank India's first season commenced on television in December 2021. Inspired by the popular American business reality show, it provided an opportunity to entrepreneurs with interesting business ideas, business prototypes. The contestants were evaluated by Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Gazal Alagh.