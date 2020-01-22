Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal first song Shayad is beautiful beyond words

After leaving fans weak in their knees with the trailer of their film Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have left them mesmerized with the first song from the movie called Shayad. The makers dropped the song on YouTube on Wednesday and it instantly became a hit among the #SarTik fans. The song is beautiful beyond words and hits the right chords among the music lovers.

Crooned by everyone’s favorite Arijit Singh and picturized on Sara and Kartik, the song manages to tung at the heartstrings at the first go itself. The song highlights the process of the leading duo, veer and Zoe, falling in love with each other. It is perfect for those who want to profess their love for their partner but are unable to do it. The song also takes the viewers back to #Kal, where the love story between Raghu and debutant Arushi Sharma’s character. Watch the Shayad music video here-

Earlier, Sara and Kartik shared a video to announce their film’s first song in the most creative way. In the video, the two were seen sending each other texts and blushing. As Kartik sends the song Shyad to Sara, he claims that it is their song. To which Sara exclaims, ‘Shayad’. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, “#Shayad Mera Fav Aa raha hai aaj !!! In my fav @arijitsingh ‘s Voice Song out today !”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love aaj kal is a Valentine’s Day treat for the viewers featuring Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Debutant Arushi Sharma. At the trailer launch of the film, the leading duo revealed their Valentine’s Day plans and said that they will go on a movie date and watch their film Love Aaj Kal. "We will watch 'Love Aaj Kal'. What else. He will also come," Sara said. "Yes, we will go on a date on Valentine's day," Kartik said.

