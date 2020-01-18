Saif Ali Khan reacts to daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal trailer: I liked the trailer of my film more

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan reacts to daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal trailer

Sara Ali Khan treated her fans with the sneak peek of her sizzling chemistry with Kartik Aaryan in the trailer of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The duo dropped the trailer on the internet and in no time it ruled all the trends on social media. The trailer earned a good response form the fans who fell in love with SarTik’s onscreen bonding. Not just fans, but Sara Ali Khan’s father Saif Ali Khan also reacted to the trailer of Love Aaj Kal, which is a sequel to his 2009 film.

Saif Ali Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. During an interaction with Indian Express, the actor revealed what he felt about the trailer of Sara-Kartik’s film that hit the internet yesterday. He said, “I don’t know why I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. I saw the trailer, and obviously, I wish them all the best. I wish Sara the best for everything she does because she is my daughter. (after a pause) I kind of like the trailer of my film more”

Love Aaj Kal Trailer:

Love Aaj kal (2020) has been directed by Imtiaz Ali who helmed the first part as well. Talking about the film at the trailer launch, the filmmaker said, "I feel this is a franchisable idea. I have made two films with the same title because after ten years, the basis on which I made the earlier film has changed. I am getting the opportunity to say it in a newer way. If we think we can maybe take it ahead in the future after a few years, if the process of the relationship (has evolved) and if there is something new to tell, a new story, then we will try to say it."

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal will hit the screens this Valentine’s Day. Sara also has Coolie No. 1 scheduled for a release later this year. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Dostana 2.

