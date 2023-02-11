Rubina Dilaik's shocking photos of swollen face have fans concerned; actress says 'I am frustated'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINADILAIK Rubina Dilaik's shocking photos have fans worried

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most prominent names in the television industry. Over the years, the actress has carved a niche for herself and formed a massive fandom. She is quite active on social media and regularly updates fans about her life details. Recently, Rubina posted a picture of her swollen face along with a statement indicating that she is ill. Her fans and friends expressed concern over the post and sought information about her health.

On Saturday, Bigg Boss 14 winner took to her Instagram handle and shared shocking pictures in which she looked unrecognizable. The actress looked unwell with a swollen face. Her caption read, "fever, sore throat , infection and swollen lips, I surely look like a Duck ( without fillers)..And m frustrated and also laughing looking at myself."

Fans wished the actress a fast recovery as soon as she uploaded the photos on the internet. In fact, several of them praised Rubina Dilaik for sharing her raw photos without fear of criticism, which is uncommon in the entertainment sector.

One user wrote, "Oh no.. Take care of yourself and get well soon." Another user commented, "Speedy recovery."

Several celebrities also commented on the post. Shardul Pandit wrote, "All you need is my love Meri dost jokes apart take care you still look like a million buck and not a duck." Vivian Dsena wrote, "Get Well Soon Dilaik..Take care." Jaan Kumar Sanu commented, "Please please take care this shit is everywhere."

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where she left fans awestuck with her outstanding performances.

