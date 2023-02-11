Sanjay Dutt celebrates 15 years of togetherness with wife Maanyata, shares awwdorable video | Watch

Saturday, February 11, 2023
     
Sanjay Dutt shared an adorable video on his 15th anniversary to wish his lady love in a romantic way. Have a look.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2023 16:22 IST
Maanyata Dutt
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MAANAYATA Maanyata Dutt's Instagram upload with Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood's Khalnayak is celebrating his 15th marriage anniversary today. On this loving occasion, the actor has shared an adorable video wishing his lady love Maanyata Dutt in a romantic way. He posted a romantic motion video, in which ‘Meri Duniya’ love song from Sanjay’s superhit film ‘Vaastav’ will be seen playing. Apart from this, more than one photo of Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt is also visible. 

The cation of the video read, "Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and always. @maanayata_dutt"

Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra, who were born in 2010. Maanayata shares a fantastic rapport with Trishala, Sanjay Dutt's daughter with ex-wife Richa Sharma. Maanayata often trends for her husband's appreciation posts on Instagram. "What a beautiful thing it is to find somebody who is both strong and soft....somebody who can match the texture of your soul," she wrote for one such post dedicated to Sanjay Dutt.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has been roped in for his Tamil debut. As per the buzz, Dutt will be playing the film’s villain in 'Thalapathy 67'. This isn’t the first time Dutt has signed on for a major film in the south. He was the antagonist in last year’s highest-grosser, the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2. The actor was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Shamshera' and who doesn't know about Dutt's role in the magnum opus movie KGF 2.

Sanjay Dutt never holds back to praise his wife. In his biopic 'Sanju' It was clearly shown how Maanyata Dutt supported Sanjay Dutt in his/her difficult days as a companion. Recently, even during Sanjay Dutt’s cancer period, Maanyata has supported Sanju very well. 

