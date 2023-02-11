Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary the winner of Bigg Boss 16? Here's what Social media has to say

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ITSSV11 Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary the winner of Bigg Boss 16?

In just a few hours, "the winner of Bigg Boss season 16 is..." will echo on the big stage with Salman Khan announcing the name of the winner. The reality show has got its top 5 finalists -- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. In the last few days before the grand finale, Bigg Boss showed the journey of the contestants on the show which left them as well as the viewers emotional. This year, the reality show has been a huge hit. But the question arises, who will win the finale on February 12?

Will the trophy shine in the hands of Marathi Bigg Boss winner Shiv Thakare, or rapper MC Stan or Priyanka? Well, if social media trends are to be believed, then the winner of the season might be Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. One of the most loved contestants, Priyanka was appreciated for her ‘buland awaz.’ The actress had earlier played the role of Tejo Sandhu in ColorsTV serial 'Udaariyaan' alongside her close friend Ankit Gupta.

Well, fans have already declared her the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show. A user tweeted, "And the winner is Priyankaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa, The history is going to repeat, Unstoppable lady." Another said, "Vote for Priyanka she is deserve the trophy, very strong player in big boss house, ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA, Jeet ki haqdar Priyanka."

The Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will be a star-studded event with many Bollywood and TV biggies making an appearance. Filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty will also enter the house and interact with the contestants.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 finale will take place on February 11 and 12 at 9 pm. The winner's name will be announced by the Bollywood superstar on Sunday. While the grand finale will air on Colors TV, those who want to watch it online and switch to Voot. It will stream on the OTT platform at 9 pm IST. You can also watch it online on Jio TV. Airtel subscribers can view it live on Airtel XStream.

