Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale LIVE Streaming: Date, Time, Where to watch, Prize Money

Bigg Boss 16 is finally ready to close curtains as the grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show is all set to take place this weekend. The reality show has got its top 5 finalists -- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. In the last few days before the grand finale, Bigg Boss showed the journey of the contestants on the show which left them as well as the viewers emotional. The show was earlier supposed to end in January but looking at the popularity and the high TRP ratings, it was extended for four weeks.

The Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will be a star-studded event with many Bollywood and TV biggies making an appearance. Filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty will also enter the house and interact with the contestants. If you are also super excited to watch the grand finale of the controversial reality show, here's everything you need to know including Bigg Boss 16 live streaming, when and where to watch to the winner's prize money.

Bigg Boss 16: Live Streaming, Where to watch

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16 will take place on February 11 and 12 at 9 pm. The winner's name will be announced by the Bollywood superstar on Sunday. While the grand finale will air on Colors TV, those who want to watch it online and switch to Voot. It will stream on the OTT platform at 9 pm IST. You can also watch it online on Jio TV. Airtel subscribers can view it live on Airtel XStream.

Bigg Boss 16: Top 5 Contestants

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Shiv Thakare

MC Stan

Archana Gautam

Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16: Trophy and Prize Money

Bigg Boss 16 winner will get a glittering trophy that will look like a gold unicorn. Initially, the prize money was Rs 50 lakh which came down to zero at one point. Now, the winner will get Rs 21 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money. Along with this, the winner will also get a swanky car - Grand i10 Nios.

Bigg Boss 16: Winner

While the Bigg Boss 16 winner will be announced on Sunday, social media prediction claims that TV actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will take the trophy home while Shiv Thakare will be the first runners-up. However, nothing is confirmed or announced yet.

