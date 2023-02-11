Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception: When, Where, guest list and more details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make one of the most gorgeous couples and their wedding pictures and videos are proof. After dating for a long time they got hitched for life at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. While they may have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, the couple is making sure to invite the members of the film fraternity to their upcoming post-wedding function in Mumbai.

The newlyweds, who headed to the groom's residence in Delhi after their lavish wedding at Suryagarh Palace, will throw a grand reception for their "filmy family" in Mumbai. Sidharth and Kiara are traveling to the abovementioned city on Saturday for the second reception that would see the presence of Bollywood celebrities. The couple hosted their first reception for the groom's family at The Leela Palace, Delhi on February 9.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception: Date, Time and Venue

The duo's second reception is set to take place at Mumbai's St. Regis Hotel on February 12. The extravagant post-wedding function will kick off from 8:30 pm onwards.

It's going to be a grand affair, as many Bollywood stars and industrialists are expected to attend the reception. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh among others are likely to mark their presence at the function.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple looked like an absolute dream at their wedding. Both donned outfits designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra and left everyone awestruck. Both chose a subtle yet elegant look.

Sidharth wore a beige-colored sherwani and Kiara opted for a baby-pink floral lehenga. As soon as their wedding news dropped online, Wikipedia in no time changed the marital status of the couple. The Wikipedia pages of Sidharth and Kiara have been edited to mention both of them as each other's spouses. The couple took to their Instagram accounts and shared the pictures. They captioned it, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai”.We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead".

(With ANI inputs)

