Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan to debut with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani? Here's what we know

Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan is all set to enter the film industry with his debut film. The Devgan family is ready to take forward their legacy. According to the reports, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani will be seen opposite junior Devgan. Rasha has been flooring fans with her presence on social media and netizens are in awe of her striking resemblance to her mother. And now the 17-year-old is pulling up her socks to follow her mother's footsteps.

There is a strong buzz that Ajay Devgn also has a pivotal role in the yet-to-be-titled movie. The film is said to be an action-adventure that will also see Ajay in a never before seen avatar. The 'Kai Po Che' director Abhishek Kapoor has already started working on his next directorial. For the Indian film industry, New Year brings new film announcements and fresh faces to the fore.

Very few know that Aaman Devgan's brother Daanish is already in movies. Born in 1996, Daanish is the younger brother of Aaman Devgan. He is a filmmaker and writer. Daanish has worked in movies like The Big Bull and Tanhaji as an assistant director. Rasha is the elder child of Raveena Tandon and film distributor Anil Thadani of AAA films. She has completed her schooling recently. Raveena Tandon posted a pic of the same. From her Instagram handle, it is quite visible that Rasha enjoys being dramatic and it seems that is what has impressed Abhishek Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will next star in Bholaa which is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Lokesh Kanagaraj film Kaithi. The film also stars Tabu, Amala Paul, Sanjay Mishra, and Deepak Dobriyal in significant roles. He also has Maidaan, Neeraj Pandey's romantic thriller and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in his kitty.

