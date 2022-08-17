Rohit Verma reveals shocking details about Nisha Rawal-Karan Mehra's marriage: She's not bad but...

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Nisha Rawal-Karan Mehra

Fashion designer Rohit Verma has once spoken about his close friend and actress Nisha Rawal and her relationship with Karan Mehra. The former couple has been in news for quite some time now after Nisha levelled domestic violence and other allegations against her husband, actor Karan Mehra. the two recently also accused one another of an extra-marital affair.

Speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Rohit revealed some details about Nisha and Karan's relationship. "There were problems in their marriage in 2014 and I saved their marriage and made Karan understand where he was going wrong. But Nisha is that kind of a person that she is hungry for love. She came from a broken family and never got her father's love. Her mother brought her up with a lot of patience. All of Nisha's ex-boyfriends used to pamper her a lot. I have seen her journey. She is such a sensible girl and there's Sarasvati in her tongue. She can convince anyone. That's her plus point. That's her USP. She's not such a bad person. But when you stand with your friend and your friend goes on the wrong road, you have to tell them."

Television show stars Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra's 8 years long marriage hit rock bottom, and the couple is currently going through a divorce after accusing each other of serious allegations.

Earlier this month, Karan had accused Nisha of cheating on him and living with Rohit Sathia. Speaking to a publication he had said, "Nisha is dating a man named Rohit Satia. He has been around with us since a long time. He posed as Nisha’s rakhi brother and also performed her kanyadaan and I could never think that something like this would conspire between them. He is staying at my house with Nisha and my little son is present in the same which is morally questionable at many levels. Bhai-Bahan Ka Rishta Pavitra Rishta Hota Hai. But in this situation it has become a joke."

While Nisha hasn't responded to the allegations, Rohit Satia did. He even accused Karan of an affair outside marriage. though he did not mention any names. He alleged that there is a girl in Karan Mehra's life, who is the reason behind his spoiled relationship with Neha. Although Rohit did not reveal her name, he specified that the initials of the girl’s name are 'MM'. "Ask Karan who is MM. Those are the initials I am giving out. There’s a girl MM in his life. I am not revealing her name now, but ‘MM’ was one of the reasons behind Karan and Nisha’s separation," he told a publication.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal tied the knot on November 24, 2012. The couple is blessed with a baby boy, Kavish Mehra.

