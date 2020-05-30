Image Source : FACEBOOK/AGT Performance of Kolkata's dancing duo BAD Salsa leaves America's Got Talent judges dumbstruck. Watch video

The electrifying performance by India's dancing duo Sumanth and Sonali, who go by the name 'Bad Salsa' stunned everyone at the 15th season of America’s Got Talent which began this week. The episodes of the reality show were shot before the coronavirus pandemic and the makers are now sharing videos of the same on the official Facebook page of AGT. One video that got everyone's attention was from the dancers of Bivash Academy of Dance (BAD) on the song Dhating Naach from the film Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. Previously, the duo has even mesmerized everyone with their dance moves on the stages of India's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent.

Talking about the current video, Sumanth and Sonali start by introducing themselves from Kolkata, India. Next came in their performance which happened to be a combination of salsa and acrobatics. The caption of the Facebook post reads, "You’ve never seen anything like what BAD Salsa just did!"

Don't miss their video. Check it out here:

As soon as their performance ended, they got a standing ovation and a burst of claps and cheers from the audience along with approval from the judges. Not only this, but the video in just a few hours has garnered over 7.3 million views. More than 1.7 lakh have reacted on it and around 51,000 shares have been made. Apart from this, people are even commenting on the video and praising their talent.

Look at how people reacted on their video:

Image Source : FB Comments on BAD Salsa's dance video

For the unversed, last year, Mumbai dance group V Ubeatables reached the finals of America's Got Talent with their awesome moves.

