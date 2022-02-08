Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RANNVIJAYSINGHA No Rannvijay Singha in Roadies Season 18 but why so? Ex-host spills beans on what made him quit

Among the various reality shows that air on Television, Roadies enjoy a massive fan following. The stunt-based reality show has been running for over 18 long years now. Rannvijay Singha, the host of the hit show, has been synonymous with the adventure show. However, the makers left the fans shocked when it was announced that he will no longer be hosting Roadies and has been replaced by none other than Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. While many were heartbroken there were others who wanted to know as to what happened that made Singha leave the new season. Well, in a recent interview, he spilled beans and revealed that there were no internal conflicts between him and the production house. Moreover, Rannvijay said that he was emotional as this would be the first time that he would not be seen on Roadies.

The VJ told ETimes in an interview, "I've been a part of Roadies since the first day. I am the only consistent person who has done Roadies for the last 18 years. With me and the channel we have worked not only on Roadies but other shows as well approximately 14-15 shows with them. It's just that this is the one I started with, it kind of becomes synonymous. Due to prior commitments, Covid restrictions, date shifting, shooting in South Africa, now things are different at my end. It just so happened that I am not able to do it this season."

He cleared that this is the only season that he would not do and will be seen in the coming seasons of Roadies. Rannvijay said, "But the channel and I are going to work together on other big editions. For this particular Roadies I can't be a part of it. That's just the thing and there is no masala. I've been doing this show consecutively one after the other and there will be a break in that but there is no break in my relationship with the channel."

Speaking about what made him leave the show, Rannvijay answered, "The location shifted to South Africa and we were earlier planning to shoot in December and that time there was a fear of Omicron. We know Omicron started from South Africa and things became difficult and then later there were dates clashing as well. I never thought it would become such a big thing, in fact the channel and me we both are now discussing how big this thing has become. We never anticipated this."

Meanwhile, the makers of Roadies 18 shared a new promo of the show featuring Sood and wrote, "He is excited for this journey and so are we, Roadies is baar hoga bohot fun aur bohot adventurous bhi."

With a new location and a new host, The shoot of Roadies Season 18 will begin in the second week of February 2022 in South Africa and is expected to go live soon thereafter on MTV.

Speaking about Rannvijay, he is also seen as a host on Splitsvilla along with Sunny Leone. He made his debut in the Bollywood industry in 2009 with the film Toss: A Flip of Destiny. He also featured in films such as London Dreams, Action Replayy and 3 AM.