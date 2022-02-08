94th Academy Awards: Suriya starrer 'Jai Bhim' misses out Oscar nomination in Best Film category

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ITISPRASHANTH 94th Academy Awards: Suriya starrer 'Jai Bhim' earns Oscar nomination in Best Film category

The Oscars 202 nominations were announced by the Academy on Tuesday and to everyone's shock actor Suriya's Tamil film 'Jai Bhim' did not get shortlisted. It was being said that the film will secure its place in the nominations list for the Best Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. The nominations in all the 23 categories were announced by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. The buzz around the same raised ever since host Jacqueline Coley replied to a tweet asking which Oscar nomination could provoke the biggest reaction. To this, Jacqueline replied, "Jai Bhim for Best Picture. Trust me on this one."

The Academy shared the nominations for the Best Film category on Twitter. The list includes the names of 10 films -- Belfast, King Richard, Coda, Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, Drive My Car, The Power Of The Dog, Dune and West Side Story.

Have a look:

As soon as the announcement came, many fans expressed disappointment while others wished good luck for next time. See the Twitter reactions that followed: