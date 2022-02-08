Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shehnaaz Gill, Shilpa Shetty clicked holding hands on a shoot day; 'two beauties in a frame,' say fans

Shehnaaz Gill, who has ever since the demise of Sidharth Shukla, remained in the limelight was spotted at a Mumbai studio today. The singer-actress was not alone but was accompanied by Shilpa Shetty. The two actresses looked quite comfortable with each other as they were seen holding hands while getting clicked. Shehnaaz wore a black outfit with matching shoes and sported a high braided ponytail while Shilpa opted for an orange tube top with a pair of matching palazzo and an orange cape. They were spotted at a shoot venue and got clicked outside the vanity vans. As soon as their pictures went up on the internet, many called the two ravishing while others wondered whether they are collaborating on a project or a show.

Not only this but Shilpa even shared a short clip of the two of them enacting on Yashraj Mukhate's song 'Boring Day.' She wrote alongside, "Two bored people trying to make your #BoringDay better."

Shehnaaz was last seen on the finale episode of Bigg Boss 15 where she paid tribute to her late rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. During the episode, the show's host and superstar Salman Khan also spoke about how he has been in touch with Bigg Boss 13 winner's mom and calls to check on her. Not only this, he even got emotional after seeing Shehnaaz and encouraged her to move on in life.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the film 'Honsla Rakh' that even featured Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The film was appreciated by the audience and went on to break many records.

While for Shilpa, she is currently seen as a judge in the ongoing season of India’s Got Talent. The show also features-- Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir as judges.

