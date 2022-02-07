Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARISHMATANNA Newly-wed Karishma Tanna prepares 'pehli rasoi,' gets blessings from Varun's mom at griha pravesh | VIDEO

Television actress Karishma Tanna recently tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera. The new bride is now enjoying post-wedding rituals. On Monday, Karishma took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into her first "rasoi" ceremony. She posted a video of her preparing a sweet dish at her home. At the end of the clip, we can see Varun feeding her the delicious dessert she had cooked. Not only this but another video going viral on the internet captures Karishma being welcomed into the house by Varun's mother during the griha pravesh ceremony.

Speaking about the video, Tanna shared, it was captioned, "Pehli rasoi. Kuch meetha ho jaaye."

After seeing the video, several fans sent their best wishes to the couple. Some also asked Karishma the recipe of the dish she made. "Wow, this looks delicious!! Recipe pls," a social media user commented.

Coming back to the viral video, it showed Varun's mom performing aarti at the door and instructing Karishma about the next steps. The newly wedded bride looks beautiful in her pink silk saree as she walks hand-in-hand with Varun. Next in some photos, we see her receiving blessings and gifts from her mother-in-law.

Have a look:

Karishma and Varun's wedding was held in Mumbai on February 5.