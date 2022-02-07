Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DIVYANKATRIPATHI Divyanka Tripathi gives it back to netizen who trolled her for 'copying' Lata Mangeshkar's condolence post

Highlights Divyanka Tripathi got trolled for her condolence post for Lata Mangeshkar

However, she gave a sassy reply to the user who mocked her on Twitter

Just like many others, Divyanka Tripathi too mourned the demise of Lata Mangeshkar who passed away at the age of 92 owing to multiple organ failures. The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress took to Twitter on Sunday and while sharing the photo of the legendary singer wrote a caption. It read, "You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji. Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today. RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji." However, a user while trolling her asked, 'From where u copied these lines.'

This caught the attention of Divyanka, who happens to be a popular face of the Television industry. She responded to the user in the most sassy manner and tweeted, "Thanks for ‘very indirectly’ indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai! (My compliment lies in your contempt)."

Have a look at Divyanka's condolence post for Lata Mangeshkar:

Now see the banter that followed:

Speaking about India's Nightingale, she had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001. She was the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours received during her singing career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', 'Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her unforgettable songs.

Lata Ji is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.