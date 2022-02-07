Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BORGES Urmila Matondkar reacts to people accusing Shah Rukh Khan of 'spitting' at Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains

With the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar, the country lost one of its precious gems. The legendary singer took her last breath on February 6 and left the nation in a state of mourning. While many poured in their condolences over social media, many celebs were even spotted paying their last respects at the funeral. One amongst those was Shah Rukh Khan who made his first public appearance after keeping away from the public eye since late last year following the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in a drug case. Many pictures and videos of SRK paying his final respect to the megastar by raising his hands in dua are going viral. However, a section of people started criticizing 'Om Shanti Om' star for allegedly 'spitting' on the mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar, after reciting his dua.

Many fans came out in support of SRK and countered the act as "a religious practise after reciting dua (prayer)." Not just Netizens but even actress Urmila Matondkar got infuriated with the viral claims. Taking to Twitter, she vent out her anger and wrote, "थूकना नही दुआओं को फुँकना कहते हैं।इस सभ्यता,संस्कृति को #भारत कहते हैं। प्रधानमंत्री जी की फ़ोटो तो लगा रखी हैं, उनसे कुछ सीखा होता। भारत माँ कीं अनमोल बेटी का गाना सुनें “ईश्वर अल्लाह तेरे नाम, सबको सन्मति दे भगवान, सारा जग तेरी सन्तान” (आज का दिन तो छोड़ देतें)."

Have a look:

Urmila even mourned the music legend's demise and tweeted, "Apart from being a #Legend an exemplary life of a #Daughter of #India who showed us what a daughter can achieve n stand tall for the entire #family #RIPLataMangeshkar."

Meanwhile, speaking of the Bharat Ratna awardee who passed away at the age of 92, Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours. The vehicle in which her body was taken to the stadium was completely decorated with white flowers and also had a massive photo of hers. The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the army marched along.

For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects. Prominent ministers including Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Piyush Goyal and Sharad Pawar were also present. Several celebrities were present at the funeral including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. They paid floral tributes to the late iconic singer.

For those unversed, late Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

-With ANI inputs