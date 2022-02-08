Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE 'Mud Mud Ke' Teaser: 365 Days fame Michele Morrone, Jacqueline Fernandez look 'damm...hot,' say fans | WATCH

Highlights Choreographed by Shakti Mohan, the song is all set to release on February 12

Sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, the song stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone

As soon as fans got to know about the teaser release, they went crazy on the internet

Mud Mud Ke: The teaser of the much-awaited Tony Kakkar song starring Jacqueline Fernandez and '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone has finally been released. The short clip of the upcoming song dropped on Tuesday and has everything-- drama, romance and action. It begins with a glimpse of Michele dressed up in a suit walking into the club. Then comes the diva Jacqueline dancing and wearing a shimmering dress. Next, the teaser showed a glimpse of their chemistry, the song's composer and also the action scene where the couple is being chased by others. Choreographed by Shakti Mohan, the song is all set to release on February 12.

The teaser was dropped by the Bollywood actress on Instagram as she wrote, "Presenting you the teaser of my upcoming music video #MudMudKe with one and only @iammichelemorroneofficial Full video will be out on 12th Feb 11 am on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel This is going to be grand Stay tuned (sic)."

As soon as fans got to know about the same, they went crazy on the internet. Twitter was filled with crazy reactions to the Italian actor's venture into the Hindi industry. Many called him 'hot' while others said that the two looked 'sizzling' together.

On making his foray into the Indian industry, Michele said, "I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe. I thank the makers of Mud Mud Ke and everyone at Desi Music Factory."

Jacqueline, too, expressed her joy about sharing screen space with Michele. "It's wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the nation's musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us," she said.

Michele happens to be an Italian actor, model, singer and fashion designer. He made his breakthrough in acting with Polish erotic thriller 365 Days in which he played the role of Massimo Torricell. The series which released in 2020 on Netflix is all set for a sequel.