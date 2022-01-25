Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Nehha Pendse, Akshay Mhatre take us on tour to Maharashtra on National Tourism Day

National Tourism Day is celebrated every year on 25th January to promote and encourage tourism. This National Tourism Day, TV stars Nehha Pendse, who plays Anita Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, and Akshay Mhatre, who plays the role of Varun Agarwal in the show Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Agrasen Maharaja ki, shared their favourite destinations and must-visit places in Maharashtra.

Marathi Mulgi Nehha Pendse, who has been a resident of Mumbai since childhood, shared, “I may go to any part of the world, but Maharashtra will always be close to my heart. While Mumbai is my home, other beautiful places in the state allows me to take a break and rejuvenate. One of my most favourite destinations in Maharashtra is Bhandardara. The little village is a perfect weekend getaway amidst the lush greenery and serene waterfalls. And to get a rural experience, I often go to Diveagar village in Raigad district. Right from beaches, small cottages to beautiful farms, the place is filled with everything my heart desires. These hidden gems and of course the lovely people make Maharashtra one of my favuorite destinations to roam around.”

Akshay Mhatre added, “I am currently shooting for my show in Jaipur and though I love being there, I surely miss the streets of my hometown, Mumbai. Marine Drive to the gateway of India, every nook and corner of the place is perfectly picturesque and filled with many stories. Apart from Mumbai, Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani and Lonavala are my favourite hill stations in Maharashtra. Whenever we all friends are in the city, we surely take a trip to these beautiful hill stations and enjoy our time relaxing, eating and enjoying the lush green hills.”