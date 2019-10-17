Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary to quit the show. Here’s why

The on-going couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 has grabbed a lot of eyeballs this time—thanks to the participation of ex-flames and current jodis. There have been a lot of fights and a lot of accidents during the show which managed to keep the fans hooked. While everyone has already chosen their favourite couple, the latest report from the show might shock some fans. Popular Jodi Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary will reportedly be seen walking out of the show.

This shocker comes just before the anticipated quarterfinals of the show. In a recent promo which was released by the makers, the duo can be seen making the announcement in front of the judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. However, the reason behind their decision is still unknown and will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

Have a look at the video here:

This isn’t the first time when shocking news related to the couple has broken on the stage as just at the beginning of the show, the death of Roadies Real Heroes gang-leader’s brother was announced which left including the producer Salman Khan emotional. Have a look:

Prince and Yuvika are one of the most loved couples of the show and are often seen sharing, pictures, videos and TikToks from the show. Have a look at some of them:

Coming back to the reality show, off late, there were reports saying that few choreographers decided to boycott the show owing to Ahmed Khan’s rude comments.

