Indian Idol 11: Per episode fees of Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik others will surprise you

The popular singing reality show Indian Idol 11 began with a bang a few days back. Singers like Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Anu Malik took hold as the judges of the season. The trio is now auditioning in the presence of Aditya Narayan on the stage who is hosting the show. Looking at how famous the show is, one must wonder what the paycheque of the celebrity judges is. A report in Top Facts has laid down the per-episode fees of the judges as well as the host which is surprising.

Aditya Narayan

Aditya has been brought as the replacement for Maniesh Paul who hosted the last season of the show. Narayan, who has previously hosted shows like like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Rising Star and Kitchen Champion is taking home Rs 2.50 lakh per episode.

Neha Kakkar

The makers were keen on bringing Neeti Mohan onboard but looking at the popularity of the show previous season, Neha was again called. She is charging Rs 5 lakh per episode.

Vishal Dadlani

The name of music composer Vishal has been attached from the show for quite a long time. As per Top Facts, he is being paid approximately Rs 4.5 lakh per episode.

Anu Malik

Anu Malik is a name that is synonymous with the show since Season 1. He is apparently charging Rs 4 lakh per episode.

