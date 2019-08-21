Neha Kakkar's ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli shares video with 'special person' of his life

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Himansh Kohli, after breaking up with Neha Kakkar shares video with special person in his life

Actor Himansh Kohli who made his debut in the Bollywood industry through the film Yaariyan gained a lot of popularity when the news of his break-up with singer Neha Kakkar spread like wildfire. Before the two got split, they were popular for sharing adorable PDA pictures and one of the most talked-about couples of the town. However, their broken relationship left O Saki Saki singer in tears and depression while the actor always kept mum. He recently has shared video on his social media with the person who holds a special place in his life.

In the video, Himansh introduced the special person of his life who is none other than his pet dog Muffin. He says, “Hi guys, you know I am going to make the most special person in my house meet you guys today. Any guesses? Meet Muffin… She’s my doll. She is the most loved kid of my house. Do you know pets need nothing, only love and nothing else? Do not hesitate in showing them, love. Love them a lot and whenever you find a domestic animal in front of you to whom you can show love, please do not hesitate. Love pets spread happiness and feed them.”

He captioned the same as, “Want to meet the most special person in my life. Well, watch the video then #HimanshKohli #Muffin #Petlove#Spreadlove #Animalsarefriends.” Have a look:

After he posted the video, there were fans of the singer who kept on asking him questions about Neha.

Comments on Himansh's post

Previously, during an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Neha opened up about her break up with Himansh and said, "Right now, all I can say is that being single is the best feeling of my life. You know what, when I was in a relationship, I was not being able to give time to my family and my friends. At that time, I dedicated all my time and energy to that person who does not deserve it. And guess what; in spite of giving him so much time; he always complained of not being together.”

Neha and Himansh

She revealed that she has moved on in life and said, “Thankfully, I have moved on from this bad relationship. I am really in a happy space now. I have realised that my family is more deserving than anybody else in my life. I am happy with whatever happened because that made me realise the importance of my family members. With this bad experience, I am not open to love again. As I said, I am happy to be single!”

After their break-up, she was found crying during a lot of occasions.

Have a look at her recent released songs here:

Coming back to Himansh, there are reports that he will enter in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13. If it happens, then there will be some opinion that he might share during the show. Check out his last release music album here:

