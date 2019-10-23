Wednesday, October 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Naagin 4: Nia Sharma steps in as ‘ichhadhari naagin’ in Ekta Kapoor’s show

Naagin 4: Nia Sharma steps in as ‘ichhadhari naagin’ in Ekta Kapoor’s show

Nia Sharma will replace Surbhi Jyoti as 'ichhadhari naagin' in Ekta Kapoor's hit supernatural show Naagin 4. Are you excited?

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2019 12:55 IST
Representative News Image

 Naagin 4: Nia Sharma steps in as ‘ichhadhari naagin’ in Ekta Kapoor’s show 

Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin is counted amongst one of the most successful series on Television. The show is finally going to get a new season which will be titled as Naagin 4. The franchise which began with Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan as the lead ‘ichhadhari naagins’ got new faces in the form of Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, and Anita Hassanandani in the last season. And now the new season is going to be thrilling with actress Nia Sharma taking over as the lead. 

The news was confirmed by the producer Ekta with a tweet that said, "Welcome to the world of Naagins "Nia Sharma" @Theniasharma #Naagin- Bhagya Kaa Zehreela Khel only on @ColorsTV  Coming Soon #ShobhaKapoor @BTL_Balaji @tanusridgupta1 @ketansgupta @ChloeJFerns @MuktaDhond". Responding to which Nia wrote, "And thank you a ‘million’ times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor It’s an absolute honor and privilege."

Related Stories

Not just Nia, her Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Aalisha Panwar has also been confirmed for the show. A source closed to the show informed IWMBuzz, “Nia and Aalisha will soon start to shoot.”

View this post on Instagram

Our first selfie after #JamaiRaja haha.. feeling #nostalgic #friendshipgoals #Do✌️Aarohi #ishqmeinmarjawan @colorstv @niasharma90 😇

A post shared by Aalisha Panwar (@aalishapanwar157) on

The promo of the new season was shared sometime back on the social media platform. Have a look:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

Related Video

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKatrina Kaif says she always wanted to start make-up brand Next Story  