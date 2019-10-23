Naagin 4: Nia Sharma steps in as ‘ichhadhari naagin’ in Ekta Kapoor’s show

Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin is counted amongst one of the most successful series on Television. The show is finally going to get a new season which will be titled as Naagin 4. The franchise which began with Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan as the lead ‘ichhadhari naagins’ got new faces in the form of Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, and Anita Hassanandani in the last season. And now the new season is going to be thrilling with actress Nia Sharma taking over as the lead.

The news was confirmed by the producer Ekta with a tweet that said, "Welcome to the world of Naagins "Nia Sharma" @Theniasharma #Naagin- Bhagya Kaa Zehreela Khel only on @ColorsTV Coming Soon #ShobhaKapoor @BTL_Balaji @tanusridgupta1 @ketansgupta @ChloeJFerns @MuktaDhond". Responding to which Nia wrote, "And thank you a ‘million’ times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor It’s an absolute honor and privilege."

And thank you a ‘million’ times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor 🙏💯

It’s an absolute honor and privilege. https://t.co/knO7CW1OKf — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 22, 2019

Not just Nia, her Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Aalisha Panwar has also been confirmed for the show. A source closed to the show informed IWMBuzz, “Nia and Aalisha will soon start to shoot.”

The promo of the new season was shared sometime back on the social media platform. Have a look:

