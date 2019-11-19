Naagin 4: Jasmin Bhasin reveals what she is eating to look like 'ichhadhari naagin'

TV actress Jasmin Bhasin who was last seen in the show Dil Se Dil Tak will next be seen playing the crucial role of an 'ichhadhari naagin' in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 3 which will also feature Nia Sharma in a pivotal role. Jasmin is doing everything to look like a "nice and hot naagin" in the latest part of the hit supernatural series "Naagin". To nail the character, she says she has to stop eating butter chicken and pizzas.

She plays the role of a naagin called Nayantara in the Ekta Kapoor show. "I took up 'Naagin 4' because it's been a number one show. So, I guess it was a big opportunity for me to be part of it and that's why I took it. I was not apprehensive but I wasn't very sure about it till I got the exact narration and story. Once my narration and meeting were done, I was sure about doing the show," she said.

In the past seasons of "Naagin", actresses like Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna have played "naagins". "The only pressure is to perform really well and give my best because all the seasons have been super hits. This season has to be also super hit. Performances are the most important thing and that is the only pressure I have," she said.

Talking about the effort she has put in for the show, Jasmin said: "The special preparation that I need to put in is to get into shape. The leading ladies of the previous seasons have set really high standards and so I have given up on my love, that is food. I am eating healthy and I am trying to work out so that I look the best. I have unlearned everything that I learned in my past fiction shows because this is a totally different show."

"The thought that came to my mind when I was called for 'Naagin' was, ‘Oh my god!' The next one was ‘I have to become thin now to look like a nice, hot naagin. I was like, ‘Jasmin now you have to stop eating butter chicken and pizzas!'"

She thinks that supernatural shows have a lot of fan following. "That's why the seasons have been amazing," she said.

-With IANS inputs

