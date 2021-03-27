Mommy Anita Hassanandani's awwdorable moment with baby Aaravv as she sings Lakdi Ki Kaathi. Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANITA HASSANANDANI Mommy Anita Hassanandani's adorable moment with baby Aaravv as she sings Lakdi Ki Kaathi

Television actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy are currently enjoying the role of parents after their baby boy Aaravv's birth. The two have been sharing adorable posts on their respective social media handles and not only this they even created a special page for their son. Now, taking to her Instagram handle, Anita posted a, adorable clip from her playtime with the little one. she can seen rocking him on her legs as the actress played 'Lakdi Ki Kaathi' on her phone. Anita even sang the song for Aaravv while holding the little one.

"Who loves this song? MyJaan @aaravvreddy," Anita captioned her Instagram post.

Soon Anita's post was flooded with heart emojis and cute comments. Actress Ruhaanika Dhawan aka little Ruhi from 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' replied, "Me me. Mumma would sing it to me."

Actor Karan Patel and Anita's co-star revealed that his one-year-old daughter Mehr loves the song as well. "Same pinch from Mehr," he wrote.

Earlier, Anita shared a cute video on the occasion of her first month birthday. Aaravv can be seen laying in his cot wearing blue and yellow outfit in a room which was decorated with silver and blue balloons. The video was shared on Aaravv's Instagram page with a caption reading, "And today I’m a month old." The interesting fact was the background music which was none other than the viral 'Yeh Humari Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' music.

For those unversed, Anita and Rohit were blessed with their angel on February 9 this year. The announcement was made by the doting daddy on social media. Anita treated her fans with endless maternity photos flaunting her baby bump, She also shared an awwdorable snap to thank her fans and family for their best wishes. In the caption she wrote, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes #NewMommyDaddy."

Meanwhile, Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013.