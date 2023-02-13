MC Stan wins Bigg Boss 16; takes home trophy and Rs 31 lakh prize money

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MC Stan wins Bigg Boss 16; takes home trophy

Rapper MC Stan takes the trophy home with the prize money of Rs. 31 lahks. Yes! his killer attitude and epic one-liners helped win the hearts of the audience and he has been declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16. MC Stan also took home a car. His journey of laughter and conflict throughout the season kept the audience on the edge of their seat in anticipation. In his initial days on the show, he was many times misunderstood since he was not very vocal about his feelings and his opinions. He got indulged in many ugly fights and was even schooled by Salman Khan on Weekend ka Vaar. But he has now proved his worth and has shut all the mouths who talked against him.

His journey in the Bigg Boss house has been constantly filled with hurdles. He was one of those contestants who was often mocked for keeping quiet and asking to leave the show. However, his fans' support kept him going. Now, he is standing by the example that a person coming from a small town can also make it big with calmness and fire. He was the epitome of patience and was never seen fighting unnecessarily with anyone.

While MC Styan was accused of standing behind 'mandali' and listening to Shiv most of the time, the rapper held his own and won hearts. The social media is already enjoying his win and has been making his name trend since Sunday morning.

