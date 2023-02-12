Kapil Sharma secretly watching Nora Fatehi doing her make-up stirs the internet | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CELEBABESXO Nora Fatehi's fan page upload

Kapil Sharma is again making headlines as one of his videos is doing the rounds on the internet. Recently the beautiful actor cum dancer Nora Fatehi reached the sets of the superhit comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show'. Kapil Sharma who is the ultimate host of the show was caught on camera secretly watching Nora while she was doing her make-up. The funny video is going viral and setting the internet on fire.

Kapil Sharma later shared his video of watching Nora Fatehi doing makeup. Kapil Sharma has shared the video on Instagram and the video has now gone viral. Kapil has captioned the post, “Nora de aakhe lag lag k”. In the video, Nora Fatehi can be seen sitting on a couch wearing a hot neon dress. While Nora Fatehi is busy doing her makeup, Kapil Sharma can be seen secretly watching her doing makeup. The internet is loving the video and netizens have already started pulling Kapil's leg.

One of the users wrote, "Bhaiya Ghar bhi jana hai yad Haina". Another commented, "Masssstttt the end reaction" with heart emojis. Another added, "Control kapil bhai". "Control majnu control". added another user. Here comes the direct attack, "Kya baat hai Kapil Sharma ji Nora fate Ko dekhe hi ja rahe ho प्यार-व्यार to nahin Ho Gaya to fir Guru Bhai kya karenge vah Jo UN per marte Hain". Fans seems unstoppable and flooded the comment section, "Paji ginni bhabhi ka bhi dyn rkna", asked another user.

Recently, Kapil Sharma publicized his singing debut with the music single ALONE in collaboration with Guru Randhawa. He also shared many behind the scenes and thanked his fans for all the love and support he has been receiving for the music album. The song featured Kapil Sharma in the leading role. Since its release, the song has been trending in the top 5 on YouTube and spanned 1 million within 24 hours. Fans were thrilled to watch Kapil in a new avatar.

Listen to the song here:

