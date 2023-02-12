Sunday, February 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka-Ankit Gupta reunite for grand finale performance and fans can't keep calm

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka-Ankit Gupta reunite for grand finale performance and fans can't keep calm

Bigg Boss 16 contestants have finally reunited with their friends and are preparing for the Grand finale. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta share a cute moment together when they hug each other. Watch.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: February 12, 2023 8:39 IST
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta reunite
Image Source : VOOT Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta reunite

In a few hours, the winner of Bigg Boss season 16 is going to be announced! The Salman Khan-hosted show will be wrapped up with one among the top 5 finalists -- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot, lifting the trophy. With this, the contestants finally reunited with their friends for the grand finale performance and fans were excited to see Priyanka and Ankit Gupta back together. 

The two shared an adorable moment together and expressed how much they missed each other. Ankit Gupta confessed that he didn’t know that he will miss Priyanka a lot. As she ran towards Ankit, Priyanka asked him if he missed her. To this, the actor responded, “Even I didn’t know I will miss you this much”. They then hugged and prepared a dance performance for the finale.

Looking the two together, Priyanka Ankit's excited fans rooted for them. A user said, "It will take a lifetime to get over this reunion #PriyAnkit." Another wrote, "i'm gonna dream about them tonight #PriyAnkit." A third user stated, "Them looking at each other when the other person is not looking is soooo pure#AnkitGupta #PriyankaChaharChoudhary."

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Priyanka Choudhary breaks down as Salman reveals Soundarya's remark

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Priyanka Choudhary breaks down as Salman reveals Soundarya's remark

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta reveals shocking details about Shalin Bhanot, says 'he was desperate...'

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta reveals shocking details about Shalin Bhanot, says 'he was desperate...'

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare slams Tina Datta for being inhuman towards Shalin Bhanot; nominates her

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare slams Tina Datta for being inhuman towards Shalin Bhanot; nominates her

Mandali too reunited and prepared a fun friendship dance together.

Meanwhile, in the last few days before the grand finale, Bigg Boss showed the journey of the contestants on the show which left them as well as the viewers emotional. This year, the reality show has been a huge hit. But the question arises, who will win the finale on February 12?

Will the trophy shine in the hands of Marathi Bigg Boss winner Shiv Thakare, or rapper MC Stan or Priyanka? Well, if social media trends are to be believed, then the winner of the season might be Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. One of the most loved contestants, Priyanka was appreciated for her ‘buland awaz.’ The actress had earlier played the role of Tejo Sandhu in ColorsTV serial 'Udaariyaan' alongside her close friend Ankit Gupta.

ALSO READ: Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary the winner of Bigg Boss 16? Here's what Social media has to say

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News