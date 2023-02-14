MC Stan is 'undeserving' winner of Bigg Boss 16; rapper REACTS saying 'I am shocked...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MC Stan is the winner of Bigg Boss 16

MS Stan bagged the trophy of Bigg Boss 16 along with a whopping over Rs 31 lakh and a luxurious car. While the rapper was not interested in the reality show in the earlier months, he showcased his singing and comedy talent in abundance in the later half of the show. His huge fanbase and support from the mandali pushed him to the grand finale where he lifted the winning trophy. Stan defeated Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. His fans cherished his win but many also called him an 'undeserving winner' on social media. Now, the rapper has finally broken the silence on the same and said that he doesn't care about the people who are 'jealous' of his win.

MC Stan told Indian Express, "I honestly don’t care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama. I actually like people who get jealous. It’s a very natural emotion in a human being. One just needs to accept that this wasn’t meant for them. Just like most fans, I am also shocked but I do feel I deserved to win."

For the unversed, MC Stan is an Indian rapper, lyricist, music producer and composer. He became popular after the release of his song 'Khuja Mat' in 2019. He was introduced to rap music by his brother. His one-liners such as 'Shemdi', 'appreciate you', 'Haq se', 'feel you bro' and 'Hindi matra bhasha' and 'Raavas' have caught the attention of all across the country.

In his first post after winning the Bigg Boss 16 trophy, the rapper claimed that he fulfilled the wish of his mother by singing rap on national TV. Sharing photos with host Salman Khan, he wrote, "WE CREATED HISTORY. STAYED REAL THROUGHOUT, REPPED HIPHOP ON NATIONAL TV. Ammi ka Sapna poora hogaya and trophy P-town aagayi. Jis jis ne pyaar dikhaya sabko Haq hai. Ending tak Stan."

Talking about defeating his dear friend Shiv Thakare, MC Stan said, "Dil se bura laga (felt really bad that he lost). Par show shayad personality ke upar tha usne apna side rakha maine apna. Bahut kam maatra se haara, abhi usme main bhi kya kar sakta hoon (But, I guess the show was all about personality. He lost by a very small margin. I too can't do much in this situation as well)."

On the other hand, Shiv was delighted that MC Stan won. He claimed, I and Priyanka were good players. MC Stan accha insaan hai aur usne trophy k liye kabhi khela hi nahi (MC Stan is a good human being, he never played it for the trophy). And that's what made him the winner. I have always said this whenever I was asked that Stan was a perfect fit for the show. Aaj jo wo jeeta hai, wo deserve karta hai, Haq hai usko bhai! (He fully deserves to be the winner)."

Shiv also added that it feels great that 'Bigg Boss 16' trophy came home to a mandali referring to the Marathi crowd.

