Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik participates in Big Brother UK after winning hearts in India

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik has bagged another reality show after winning hearts in India. The Salman Khan hosted show gave name and fame to the Tajikistan singer as he became the youngest person to participate in the show. Now, he is all set to impress fans with his appearance in Big Brother UK. During the grand finale of Bigg boss 16, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan congratulated the singer and he also confirmed that Abdu Rozik will be seen in Big Brother UK.

Big Brother UK is all set to return after 5 years with a reboot run. Abdu Rozik will leave for the reality show in July or July.

Abdu has had a glorious journey in Bigg Boss 16. Talking about the same, the singer told India Today, "I am really very happy. Thanks to Bigg Boss. Thanks to all my fans for supporting and voting for me. I am very happy. I am also happy that I have come out because I have a lot of work. And for this, I have come out."

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistan singer, blogger and musician, known primarily for singing in films and for making videos on YouTube. The 19-year-old, who currently has a fan following of 6.9 million on Instagram, will soon be seen in Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan.'

