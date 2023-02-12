Sunday, February 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Priyanka-Ankit back with electrifying performance; the Mandali reunites
Live now

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Priyanka-Ankit back with electrifying performance; the Mandali reunites

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale LIVE: It's finally the big day and we all will get the winner of season 16. In today's episode, Priyanka and Ankit are back again with an electrifying performance and the Mandali reunites. Stay tuned for the live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2023 18:10 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Their journey of laughter and conflict throughout the season has the audience on the edge of their seat in anticipation. Tonight we all will get the winner of Bigg Boss season 16. The Romeo and Juliet of the house Priyanka and Ankit give an electrifying performance together. The Bigg Boss house witnesses a powerhouse performance of Shiv and Priyanka too. 

On the other hand, the much-anticipated reunion of Mandali is finally here. Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Toqueer the epitome of friendship are together again. 

 

 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale LIVE updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 12, 2023 6:10 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Mandali's reunion

    Mandali's unwavering support and affection for each other have always been shining lights. Once again Shiv, Nimrit, Sajid, Abdu, MC Stan and Sumbul come together for a powerhouse performance.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News