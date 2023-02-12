Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Priyanka-Ankit back with electrifying performance; the Mandali reunites

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Their journey of laughter and conflict throughout the season has the audience on the edge of their seat in anticipation. Tonight we all will get the winner of Bigg Boss season 16. The Romeo and Juliet of the house Priyanka and Ankit give an electrifying performance together. The Bigg Boss house witnesses a powerhouse performance of Shiv and Priyanka too.

On the other hand, the much-anticipated reunion of Mandali is finally here. Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Toqueer the epitome of friendship are together again.

Latest Entertainment News