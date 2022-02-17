Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor recreate their 'Raja' chemistry on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor recreate their 'Raja' chemistry on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

The Kapil Sharma Show: In conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Sanjay Kapoor shared how he came to the show after practising the dance steps for the songs. As he thought he might have forgotten the choreography, Madhuri will remember each dance move.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 17, 2022 22:27 IST
Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor recreate their 'Raja' chemistry on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
Image Source : INSTA

Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor recreate their 'Raja' chemistry on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit along with actor Sanjay Kapoor will be seen together recreating the iconic steps of the song 'Akhiyaan Milaoon' and 'Nazrein Mili Dil Dhadka' from their film 'Raja' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. They are appearing as celebrity guests to promote their web series 'The Fame Game'.

In conversation host Kapil Sharma, Sanjay shared how he came to the show after practicing the dance steps for the songs. As he thought he might have forgotten the choreography, but Madhuri will remember each dance move.

He says: "To tell you the truth, I learnt the steps and came. I knew I had to dance with ma'am. She (Madhuri Dixit) would remember the choreography, but I will definitely forget it. So, I have watched the video 10 to 20 times before coming here."

Sanjay also shares how he was ready at the word go when he heard that Madhuri Dixit would play his wife in 'The Fame Game': "Before the director completed his sentence I sat in the car and said, 'let's go!'"

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News