Lock Upp: Prince Narula loses his calm after Azma Fallah takes a dig saying, 'Nora Fatehi Ne Bhav Nahi Diya'

Kangana Ranaut's controversial reality show' Lock Upp' has been grabbing the eyeballs for its entertainment factor. The show that recently welcomed the king of reality shows-- Prince Narula has finally witnessed another 'dhamakedaar' fight. For those unversed, Prince who has been the winner of several reality shows got sentenced to 3 weeks in 'Lock Upp'. His entry left everyone excited, knowing how he spices up the game every time he participates. Well, it's just been a few days and Prince has already indulged in an ugly banter with another contestant Azma Fallah. It all happened during the course of a task when the ex-Splitsvilla contestant took a dig at him saying that he did not get any heed from Nora Fatehi during the time when they were close in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 9.

Before the war of words, Prince fought with Karanvir Bohra and even went to an extent of breaking his wooden box. He angered KV so much so that the latter broke the boxes of other inmates during the task. During the same, things got out of control between Karanvir and Zeeshan Khan and the two of them went violent.

It was at that moment when Azma made some personal remarks on Prince and said, "Prince Narula ko Nora Fatehi ne bhav nahi diya (Prince Narula didn’t get any attention from Nora Fatehi)." This statement made him furious and he can be heard saying, "Beta agar ab tu dobara personal gayi na, bahut bura hoga agar tu dobara personal gayi (It will be very bad if get personal again). I am a married man. Shut up."

For those unversed, Prince is currently married to Yuvika Chaudhary and the two of them were a part of the season that aired in 2016. Well, during the course of the show, Prince even came close to Nora Fatehi and even claimed that he is dating Nora. However, the actress maintained that she likes him.

Prince talked about his entry and shared: "I am very excited. 'Lock Upp' is a different show and I am entering the show as a troublemaker and not a contestant. More than anything, this is Ektaa maam's show which makes the concept undoubtedly amazing. 'Lock Upp' is a reality show that was a big hit in its first year. Even during the IPL season, the ratings are increasing, and it's a huge thing."

"The show is amazing. My main reason to enter this show is that it is judgment-free. People are often judged when they reveal their secrets on a show, but 'Lock Upp''s concept is badass in itself. Moreover, it asks you to be badass as well. And this makes the show one of a kind," he said while sharing the reason behind saying 'yes' to the show.

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.